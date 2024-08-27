Previous
Wynwood throwback by danette
Wynwood throwback

Wynwood is a neighborhood of Miami known for its murals. Adding to the street art challenge
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
This is a very interesting mural. It makes me think of another Shepherd who watches after His sheep.
August 29th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
@skipt07 thanks for pointing that out!
August 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great mural - I loved the area of Miami
August 29th, 2024  
