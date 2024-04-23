A few treasures

So far, I have a kitchen sized trash bag filled with old letters. Many more to go through. Keeping some treasures! I sent a photo of one card to a friend who had sent it. One letter came from a friend at school who had tried to call me at home without success. She closed out the letter by saying, "I will see you tomorrow in school."



I have sooo many letters from local friends! The effort was more intentional. One friend would practice her typing as she wrote to me.



The only thing that bothers me about tossing them is losing a part of history. That's one reason I am saving all postcards.