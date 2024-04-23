Previous
A few treasures by danette
Photo 3379

A few treasures

So far, I have a kitchen sized trash bag filled with old letters. Many more to go through. Keeping some treasures! I sent a photo of one card to a friend who had sent it. One letter came from a friend at school who had tried to call me at home without success. She closed out the letter by saying, "I will see you tomorrow in school."

I have sooo many letters from local friends! The effort was more intentional. One friend would practice her typing as she wrote to me.

The only thing that bothers me about tossing them is losing a part of history. That's one reason I am saving all postcards.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous image and great narrative. So difficult to part with these treasures as most do not write or send cards anymore.
April 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Maybe you could scan or photograph the ones your are throwing out.
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise