A Lost Art by danette
Photo 3378

A Lost Art

We moved a lot when I was growing up. I kept in touch with my friends through letters. I just unearthed a large box of old letters! Sadly, they will be discarded. I miss those days.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Danette Thompson

Wendy ace
Maryland...that's where i grew up. Beautiful place if you know where to go. I don't miss the weather, but it had some lovely springs and autumns.
April 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I remember having penpals in different countries. When I moved to Florida and another friend had moved away we started doing letters that round robin letters.
April 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
I can sing a song of those days. I moved from SA when I was 21, first to Germany and then Japan. Unfortunately I do not have the letters of friends and family. The only letters and telegrams I still have are from my then boyfriend and husband since 54 years 🤞🏼
April 22nd, 2024  
