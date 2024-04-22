Sign up
A Lost Art
We moved a lot when I was growing up. I kept in touch with my friends through letters. I just unearthed a large box of old letters! Sadly, they will be discarded. I miss those days.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Wendy
ace
Maryland...that's where i grew up. Beautiful place if you know where to go. I don't miss the weather, but it had some lovely springs and autumns.
April 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I remember having penpals in different countries. When I moved to Florida and another friend had moved away we started doing letters that round robin letters.
April 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
I can sing a song of those days. I moved from SA when I was 21, first to Germany and then Japan. Unfortunately I do not have the letters of friends and family. The only letters and telegrams I still have are from my then boyfriend and husband since 54 years 🤞🏼
April 22nd, 2024
