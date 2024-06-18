Sign up
Previous
Photo 3432
Damselfly
I tried for several minutes to capture him with his wings open. He was quick!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
insect
,
wings
,
florida
,
damselfly
Joan Robillard
ace
wONDERFUL
June 18th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Fabulous capture! I love his hairy legs!! :)
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome! Looks like blue neon
June 18th, 2024
