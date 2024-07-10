Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3445
Cross City, FL
Cross City is the county seat of Dixie County, FL with a population of less than 2000. I love this old train station that used to be part of the Seaboard Coast Line. It is now part of the Nature Coast Trail.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3674
photos
134
followers
129
following
943% complete
View this month »
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
cross
,
city
,
building
,
station
,
florida
Mags
ace
In need of a little renovation. Nice capture!
July 10th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
@marlboromaam
I hope they do so. One other was recently purchased by a nearby town to expand the trail.
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great record of this place
July 10th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Aww. I like seeing these old buildings and think about how they were bustling with activity in their heyday. Is the gravel path where the tracks used to be?
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close