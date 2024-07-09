Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3444
Life is Good Today
The carefree summers of a child!
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
4
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3674
photos
134
followers
129
following
943% complete
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
3445
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
pool
,
swimming
,
boy
,
float
,
grandson
Mags
ace
What a way to live. =)
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So adorable!
July 10th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Ah, living his best life!
July 10th, 2024
Monica
Pure happiness!
July 10th, 2024
