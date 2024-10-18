Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3497
Wind Beneath my Wings
Watching these birds float on the updrafts at sunset
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3731
photos
129
followers
124
following
958% complete
View this month »
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
birds
,
florida
,
everglades
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture for a wonderful song! Did you see the movie?
October 19th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
@ludwigsdiana
probably not
October 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close