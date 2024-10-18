Previous
Wind Beneath my Wings by danette
Photo 3497

Wind Beneath my Wings

Watching these birds float on the updrafts at sunset
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Diana
Wonderful capture for a wonderful song! Did you see the movie?
October 19th, 2024  
Danette Thompson
@ludwigsdiana probably not
October 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful capture!
October 19th, 2024  
