Previous
Stargazer by danette
Photo 3491

Stargazer

Situated on a prime location of San Antonio's Riverwalk, this statue holds a marble star. According to the artist, "the work intends to honor humanity's collective history of looking out at the stars for grounding and guidance."
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
956% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat image.
October 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super statue.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise