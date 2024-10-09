Previous
Praying for Florida by danette
Photo 3486

Praying for Florida

We had a long-planned trip to TX, when Hurricane Milton popped up. It was not expected to hit out home but was targeting our son in Tampa. He was required to evacuate but chose to ride out the storm in nearby St. Pete with the reasoning it was in a non-evacuation zone and was safe.
I have been visiting these historic churches and saying my prayers! Today, the one I visited had the lights out. The sun was shining on the face of Jesus.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
@byrdlip thank you. That was a nice graphic.
October 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise