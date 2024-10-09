Praying for Florida

We had a long-planned trip to TX, when Hurricane Milton popped up. It was not expected to hit out home but was targeting our son in Tampa. He was required to evacuate but chose to ride out the storm in nearby St. Pete with the reasoning it was in a non-evacuation zone and was safe.

I have been visiting these historic churches and saying my prayers! Today, the one I visited had the lights out. The sun was shining on the face of Jesus.