Photo 3490
Vereins Kirche
The first public building in Fredericksburg, TX served as town hall, fort, school and church for all denominations. It is now a museum.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
church
,
texas
,
building
,
kirche
,
fredericksburg
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice looking place!
October 15th, 2024
