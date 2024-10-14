Previous
Vereins Kirche by danette
Vereins Kirche

The first public building in Fredericksburg, TX served as town hall, fort, school and church for all denominations. It is now a museum.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
Carole Sandford ace
Nice looking place!
October 15th, 2024  
