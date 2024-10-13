Sign up
Photo 3489
Turning 7
Our grandson turns seven this week. They had a party for him and a friend who turns eight tomorrow.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
cake
,
boys
,
birthday
,
grandsons
Mags
ace
Oh! They're so cute!
October 13th, 2024
