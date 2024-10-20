Previous
Rough seas by danette
Rough seas

Drove by the beach today. After being quite a distance outside the cones for two hurricanes, I still see a lot of sand in the street. For those of you outside the affected areas, know that it will take come years to rebuild. Some small businesses are trying to reopen. If they have been hit more than once, this will be a struggle. If you can support the local businesses (even from afar), it would help them survive. While I won't suggest a particular business, I can certainly point you in the right direction.
Danette Thompson

