Photo 3444
Along the river
Sit many homes and boat houses. I like the view as we approach the little fishing village of Steinhatchee, FL. This portion reminds of Old Florida.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
0
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
river
florida
steinhatchee
KV
So beautiful… love the clouds and the waterfront docks and homes.
July 11th, 2024
*lynn
beautiful photo
July 11th, 2024
