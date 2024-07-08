Previous
Along the river by danette
Along the river

Sit many homes and boat houses. I like the view as we approach the little fishing village of Steinhatchee, FL. This portion reminds of Old Florida.
Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
So beautiful… love the clouds and the waterfront docks and homes.
July 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautiful photo
July 11th, 2024  
