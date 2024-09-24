Hurricane warning

We planned a trip to Florida's panhandle for months to visit the land of my ancestors prior to going to a wedding. We had to revamp in a hurry as a major hurricane is expected to hit on Thursday. We even lost our reservation at a historic lodge! While visiting today, our phones blared with a hurricane warning. We wrapped things up and got one of the last hotel rooms available in Alabama. Hoping to ride things out somewhere. My brother's home is yet again in the target with 10-15' storm surge expected. Prayers for all in the path!!!!!