Hurricane warning by danette
Hurricane warning

We planned a trip to Florida's panhandle for months to visit the land of my ancestors prior to going to a wedding. We had to revamp in a hurry as a major hurricane is expected to hit on Thursday. We even lost our reservation at a historic lodge! While visiting today, our phones blared with a hurricane warning. We wrapped things up and got one of the last hotel rooms available in Alabama. Hoping to ride things out somewhere. My brother's home is yet again in the target with 10-15' storm surge expected. Prayers for all in the path!!!!!
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Danette Thompson

Lots of prayers that it won't strengthen, that it won't do much damage and that no lives will be lost! Such a stressful season. Stay safe!
September 25th, 2024  
