Ashes to Ashes, Dust to Dust

Six years and four months (to the day), the building where the massacre occurred at Marjory Stoneman HS is finally being demolished.



It is sad that it has taken this long to remove this building. They had to wait for the trial which took entirely too long. Then, certain politicians had to trapse through the building for photo opps. The entire community has PSTD whenever helicopters fly over.



I was surprised how sad I became as I left the area. Many people surrounded the campus today. A large rainbow appeared last night!



May God watch over these families.