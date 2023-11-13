Previous
Finally got him by danette
Finally got him

For weeks, I have heard a Cardinal in my yard. When I go searching for him, he is gone. Today, I finally was sneaky enough. He first went into the bushes, but I waited for him to come back out.
Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Handsome fella!
November 13th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Perfection! A fav
November 13th, 2023  
