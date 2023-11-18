Previous
What a difference a day makes by danette
What a difference a day makes

After the No Name Storm passed, the weather could not have been more perfect. I went on a listing appointment and the property has private beach access here. The ocean was completely flat except for the one perfect roll wave.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Lou Ann
Ohhh my, it’s own private beach! How wonderful. That wave is perfect, I agree.
November 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C
A beautiful shot of this beach
November 18th, 2023  
