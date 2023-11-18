Sign up
Photo 3263
What a difference a day makes
After the No Name Storm passed, the weather could not have been more perfect. I went on a listing appointment and the property has private beach access here. The ocean was completely flat except for the one perfect roll wave.
18th November 2023
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
ocean
wave
atlantic
florida
boynton
Lou Ann
Ohhh my, it’s own private beach! How wonderful. That wave is perfect, I agree.
November 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
A beautiful shot of this beach
November 18th, 2023
