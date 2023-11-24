Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3269
My First Killdeer
Apparently, they winter in S. Florida.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3499
photos
128
followers
124
following
895% complete
View this month »
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th November 2023 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
killdeer
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture and detail.
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close