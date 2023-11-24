Previous
Next
My First Killdeer by danette
Photo 3269

My First Killdeer

Apparently, they winter in S. Florida.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture and detail.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise