Thankful for family

My oldest son and his family hosted Thanksgiving for the first time this year. Yesterday, he underwent emergency surgery and they found a tumor. If you are a praying person, I ask for your prayers at this time.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
Prayers going up! I remember holidays like this.
November 26th, 2023  
Will be thinking of you and your family in my prayers
November 26th, 2023  
