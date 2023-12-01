Previous
Red leaves by danette
Photo 3276

Red leaves

We don't often see red leaves here, so these really stood out in my garden.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Nice contrast of the red leaves against the green background.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise