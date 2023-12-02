Previous
Christmas is Coming by danette
Christmas is Coming

The City tree was lit tonight, but God lit up the sky in advance.
As a side note, our son is home from the hospital. Thank you for your much needed prayers.
Danette Thompson

bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture.
December 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful sky! Glad your son is home.
December 3rd, 2023  
