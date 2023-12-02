Sign up
Photo 3277
Christmas is Coming
The City tree was lit tonight, but God lit up the sky in advance.
As a side note, our son is home from the hospital. Thank you for your much needed prayers.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture.
December 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful sky! Glad your son is home.
December 3rd, 2023
