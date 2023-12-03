Sign up
Photo 3278
Light Up the Lawn
More from our tree lighting ceremony.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
6
5
Danette Thompson
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3507
photos
128
followers
124
following
tree
christmas
lights
Corinne C
So pretty!
December 3rd, 2023
Mags
Wow! Tropical Christmas. Nice shot!
December 3rd, 2023
Junan Heath
WOW Gorgeous shot!
December 3rd, 2023
gloria jones
Beautiful!
December 3rd, 2023
KWind
Fabulous light display!
December 3rd, 2023
Allison Williams
Magnificent!
December 3rd, 2023
