Photo 3389
Garden Art
I enjoyed this large mural in one of the parks in Boston.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th May 2024 10:25am
Tags
buildings
,
mural
,
boston
,
street-art-14
