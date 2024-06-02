Previous
Teenagers these days by danette
Teenagers these days

Poor Mama bird. As soon as she arrives in the nest with food, she is pounced upon by her kids! They are almost as big as Mom!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Danette Thompson

Diana
Wonderful capture and timing, difficult to tell who's who.
June 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Great capture!
June 2nd, 2024  
Mags
Marvelous capture!
June 2nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Awesome timing and capture
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones
Great nature shot
June 2nd, 2024  
