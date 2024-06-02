Sign up
Photo 3416
Teenagers these days
Poor Mama bird. As soon as she arrives in the nest with food, she is pounced upon by her kids! They are almost as big as Mom!
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
5
4
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
birds
,
nest
,
mother
,
wings
,
egret
,
florida
,
offstpring
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and timing, difficult to tell who's who.
June 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
June 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
June 2nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome timing and capture
June 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great nature shot
June 2nd, 2024
