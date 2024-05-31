Previous
Artwork around us by danette
Photo 3414

Artwork around us

I like how cities are adding murals on blank walls. Makes for fun finds.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise