Photo 3486
St. Mary's
I try to visit local cathedrals when I travel. This one is in downtown San Antonio. It is 100 years old.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
church
,
cathedral
,
texas
,
sanantonio
,
stmary
Carole Sandford
ace
Large & beautiful!
October 19th, 2024
