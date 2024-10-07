Previous
Next
St. Mary's by danette
Photo 3486

St. Mary's

I try to visit local cathedrals when I travel. This one is in downtown San Antonio. It is 100 years old.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Large & beautiful!
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise