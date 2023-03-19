Previous
mortar and pestle by darchibald
Mortar and pestle I picked up at Buffalo Geological Society Rock and Gem Store. Made from black soapstone and heavy af.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
Photo Details

