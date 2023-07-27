Previous
Possibilities by darchibald
Possibilities

Playing with my new remote shutter release, light, and new special edition of The Lord of the Rings.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
