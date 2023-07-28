Previous
HDR sunset_ by darchibald
156 / 365

HDR sunset_

Decided to try bracketing on my camera and create an hdr image. Parts of the clouds look a little off, but overall for a first attempt I don't think it's bad.
28th July 2023

Dave

@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
