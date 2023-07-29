Sign up
157 / 365
Ryan Miller
Monsoons kept me inside today. Here is an autographed hockey puck of one of the best goalies to play the game, Ryan Miller. This was back when the Sabres were good.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th July 2023 11:05am
Tags
hockey
,
memorabilia
,
autographs
