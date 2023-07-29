Previous
Ryan Miller by darchibald
157 / 365

Ryan Miller

Monsoons kept me inside today. Here is an autographed hockey puck of one of the best goalies to play the game, Ryan Miller. This was back when the Sabres were good.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Dave

@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
