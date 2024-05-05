Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Scream
My son was gracious enough to scream for me. Part of my "Darkscape" series I'm working on.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1226
photos
52
followers
56
following
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
352
33
401
436
34
402
437
353
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th May 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
screams
,
icm
Karen
ace
It looks as if your son has a mic in front of him - did he perhaps sing that song Dream On by Steve Tyler of Aerosmith? There's a wonderful scream in that tune.
May 5th, 2024
KV
ace
Super creepy cool.
May 5th, 2024
Dave
ace
@cocokinetic
He does sing in a band and I told him to scream as if he were singing
May 5th, 2024
katy
ace
Very effective! Great subject, ICM, and processing in black-and-white
May 5th, 2024
