Scream by darchibald
Scream

My son was gracious enough to scream for me. Part of my "Darkscape" series I'm working on.
5th May 2024

Dave

@darchibald
Karen
It looks as if your son has a mic in front of him - did he perhaps sing that song Dream On by Steve Tyler of Aerosmith? There's a wonderful scream in that tune.
May 5th, 2024  
KV
Super creepy cool.
May 5th, 2024  
Dave
@cocokinetic He does sing in a band and I told him to scream as if he were singing
May 5th, 2024  
katy
Very effective! Great subject, ICM, and processing in black-and-white
May 5th, 2024  
