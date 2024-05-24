Previous
Caged by darchibald
Photo 421

Caged

The dog is not in a cage. He's in a fenced yard. The fencing made me think of a cage.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Aw - great shot though
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So sad and a great pic
May 24th, 2024  
katy ace
great for the challenge but sad
May 24th, 2024  
Dave ace
@tinley23 @grammyn @corinnec TY. The dog is not in a cage. He's in a fenced yard. The fencing made me think of a cage
May 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise