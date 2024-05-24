Sign up
Previous
Photo 421
Caged
The dog is not in a cage. He's in a fenced yard. The fencing made me think of a cage.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Lesley
ace
Aw - great shot though
May 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So sad and a great pic
May 24th, 2024
katy
ace
great for the challenge but sad
May 24th, 2024
Dave
ace
@tinley23
@grammyn
@corinnec
TY. The dog is not in a cage. He's in a fenced yard. The fencing made me think of a cage
May 25th, 2024
