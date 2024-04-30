Previous
Canyon

Didn't have time to take photos today except for Smeagol's farewell. So, I decided to post one for the composite challenge. The buildings are downtown Buffalo and the people are from a mall.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Dave

katy ace
Mad skills, Dave! It had never occurred to me to combine two ICM photos in one composite like this, but you have done it perfectly
April 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow, you certainly created a wonderful moody atmosphere!
April 30th, 2024  
