Hecate by darchibald
Hecate

My son's girlfriend was kind enough to model for me in my attempt to emulate Steinert but not copy. And a thanks to my wife for giving me a title and holding the light.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
