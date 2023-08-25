Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Hecate
My son's girlfriend was kind enough to model for me in my attempt to emulate Steinert but not copy. And a thanks to my wife for giving me a title and holding the light.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th August 2023 3:59pm
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black-and-white
,
ac-steinert
,
52wc-2023-w34
