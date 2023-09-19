Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
The corner sooc
The 52frames challenge this week is wabi-sabi, embrace imperfection. I've realized I've been doing this with my collapsed barns and corroded crcifixes.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
563
photos
30
followers
33
following
57% complete
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
182
207
169
183
208
184
209
170
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th September 2023 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
textures
,
wabi-sabi
,
nf-sooc-2023
