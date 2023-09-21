Previous
Building lights sooc by darchibald
211 / 365

Building lights sooc

Came out too dark, but it looked okay on my cameras viewfinder. IDK. Anyway this is a building near my house that repairs large farm equipment and trucks.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I think we all fall victim to the LCD screen fooling us. Not usually a problem when you can easily adjust it in Lightroom. A bit different for the sooc challenge. When in doubt I toggle the exposure compensation dial one way and/or the other to make sure one of my exposures will be close to where I want it. I still manage to screw it up. Sooc is a challenge.
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise