211 / 365
Building lights sooc
Came out too dark, but it looked okay on my cameras viewfinder. IDK. Anyway this is a building near my house that repairs large farm equipment and trucks.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Chris Cook
ace
I think we all fall victim to the LCD screen fooling us. Not usually a problem when you can easily adjust it in Lightroom. A bit different for the sooc challenge. When in doubt I toggle the exposure compensation dial one way and/or the other to make sure one of my exposures will be close to where I want it. I still manage to screw it up. Sooc is a challenge.
September 21st, 2023
