Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
236 / 365
Fall on the Canal
Stopped at a boat lunch between Middleport and Medina, NY. In the upper left, you can make out the control gate that gets lowered in the winter when they drain the Erie Canal.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
639
photos
31
followers
35
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Latest from all albums
192
208
234
193
209
235
210
236
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th October 2023 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close