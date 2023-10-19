Sign up
238 / 365
This may be 'Murica but it's also Bills country
Two of my favorite things Halloween and the Buffalo Bills.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th October 2023 2:51pm
Tags
football
,
halloween
,
scenesoftheroad-60
