Previous
250 / 365
Niagara Power Vista-2
Went down to the Niagara Power Vista to emulate the work of Margaret Bourke-White. I using her images of the Fort Peck Dam as inspiration.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st November 2023 3:44pm
