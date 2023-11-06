Sign up
256 / 365
rain on the windshield
Stopped on the way home and to capture the rain for the day's weather challenge
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
687
photos
33
followers
38
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Latest from all albums
226
254
227
255
228
256
229
257
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th November 2023 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
rain
,
owo-6
