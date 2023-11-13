Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Deer and Turkey
Saw some deer and a flock of turkeys on the side of the road. Tried to emulate Paula but couldn't come close.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
702
photos
33
followers
38
following
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
260
204
233
261
234
262
235
263
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th November 2023 5:03pm
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
turkeys
,
ndao20
Corinne C
ace
Great monochrome
November 14th, 2023
