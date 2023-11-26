Sign up
Lake Ontario shore
Busy day today so here are some images from my Lake Ontario excursion yesterday morning and my experiments in ICM.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th November 2023 7:49am
Tags
icm
,
ac-polak
,
landscape-63
amyK
ace
Like the combination of the ICM effect and the dramatic sky
November 27th, 2023
