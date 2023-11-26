Previous
Lake Ontario shore by darchibald
Lake Ontario shore

Busy day today so here are some images from my Lake Ontario excursion yesterday morning and my experiments in ICM.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
amyK ace
Like the combination of the ICM effect and the dramatic sky
November 27th, 2023  
