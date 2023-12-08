Previous
Jane Dillingham Young by darchibald
Jane Dillingham Young

Well, my original leading man was suspended. So, we decided to do some gender bending and now James is now Jane. My students thought it best that she play the role as a woman, or as they put it "a stud."
Paula Fontanini ace
Ha! Way to be flexible! :) The students must be thrilled with their portraits...each one was so skillfully captured.
December 9th, 2023  
