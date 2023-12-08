Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
288 / 365
Jane Dillingham Young
Well, my original leading man was suspended. So, we decided to do some gender bending and now James is now Jane. My students thought it best that she play the role as a woman, or as they put it "a stud."
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
762
photos
33
followers
38
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Latest from all albums
284
256
285
257
286
287
258
288
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th December 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
Ha! Way to be flexible! :) The students must be thrilled with their portraits...each one was so skillfully captured.
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close