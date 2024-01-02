Previous
Crick by darchibald
313 / 365

Crick

Won't have time for photography so some shots from yesterday. I was playing in Lightroom yesterday and thought it was kinda cool how moving the dehaze changed the story of the image.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise