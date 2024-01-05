Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
316 / 365
I feel the sun
Driving through the country today
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
836
photos
35
followers
40
following
86% complete
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Latest from all albums
282
314
283
315
235
236
284
316
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th January 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
clouds
,
rural
,
sun rays
,
farms
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
January 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close