Previous
324 / 365
A storm is coming-2
Tried to capture the movement of the tree in the wind with 4/5 sec. exposure. Might have been better if I used a tripod. They are expecting a blizzard the overnight and into tomorrow.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
