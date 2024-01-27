Previous
Psycho eye 2 by darchibald
Psycho eye 2

This is my final shot for my 52frames challenge. It's from Psycho right after Janet Leigh's character is killed. There is a shot of the blood going down the drain, then a fade to her eye. Briefly the two images are superimposed.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Did you know that Hitchcock used watered-down Hershey’s chocolate syrup for the blood in Psycho’s shower scene. Compared to the red fake blood, the color of chocolate syrup color was far darker on black and white.
January 27th, 2024  
Dave ace
@larrysphotos Yes. I used Hershey syrup, too. Tonight we have sundaes.
January 27th, 2024  
