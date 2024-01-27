Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
Psycho eye 2
This is my final shot for my 52frames challenge. It's from Psycho right after Janet Leigh's character is killed. There is a shot of the blood going down the drain, then a fade to her eye. Briefly the two images are superimposed.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Tags
b&w
,
movies
,
black-and-white
Larry Steager
ace
Did you know that Hitchcock used watered-down Hershey’s chocolate syrup for the blood in Psycho’s shower scene. Compared to the red fake blood, the color of chocolate syrup color was far darker on black and white.
January 27th, 2024
Dave
ace
@larrysphotos
Yes. I used Hershey syrup, too. Tonight we have sundaes.
January 27th, 2024
