Common mergansers by darchibald
Common mergansers

Still posting images from a few days ago. Haven't been able to get out. Anyway, here are two male mergansers enjoying the Niagara River.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
I like the through the Reeds composition of this one
February 1st, 2024  
