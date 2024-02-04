Sign up
Smoke big factory-4
Besides being famous for the Falls, Niagara Falls is famous for it's chemical plants. Love Canal ring a bell with anyone.
"Smoke Big Factory" by The Guess Who
https://youtu.be/CWNNkgraXsw?si=xPbEe35nCeWpEqaP
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
Tags
b&w
,
factories
,
niagara falls
