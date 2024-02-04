Previous
Smoke big factory-4 by darchibald
Smoke big factory-4

Besides being famous for the Falls, Niagara Falls is famous for it's chemical plants. Love Canal ring a bell with anyone.
"Smoke Big Factory" by The Guess Who
https://youtu.be/CWNNkgraXsw?si=xPbEe35nCeWpEqaP
4th February 2024

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
94% complete

