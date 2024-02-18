Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
Public Works
Went exploring behind the Middleport Police Department this evening for the 52FRames "Unexplored" challenge, and found the Middleport Public Works.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th February 2024 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
FAV I like it. the snow adds an extra element of interest and the whole scene looks a little like a miniature
February 19th, 2024
