Public Works by darchibald
Public Works

Went exploring behind the Middleport Police Department this evening for the 52FRames "Unexplored" challenge, and found the Middleport Public Works.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
FAV I like it. the snow adds an extra element of interest and the whole scene looks a little like a miniature
February 19th, 2024  
